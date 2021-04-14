FIRE DEATH IN SPALDING COUNTY

Upon arrival, personnel observed heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the building. After making entry, fire crews located and removed one resident who was then transported to WellStar Spalding Regional Emergency Department and later succumbed to injuries sustained during the fire. During the incident, another resident was also transported to Wellstar for unspecified injuries.
The cause of the fire is still currently under investigation and the Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner has been contacted for assistance.
