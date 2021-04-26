South Metro's News Leader
Monday, April 26, 2021
EX-GOP CONGRESSMAN DOUG COLLINS IS OUT IN 2022
FORMER GEORGIA GOP CONGRESSMAN DOUG COLLINS HAS ANNOUNCED HE WILL NOT RUN FOR ANY OFFICE IN 2022. THERE HAD BEEN RUMORS HE WOULD CHALLENGE GOVERNOR BRIAN KEMP OR SENATOR RAPHAEL WARNOCK.
