ROCK SPRINGS CHURCH EXPANDING REC COMPLEX

Rock Springs Church will be expanding its existing recreational complex to include 40 acres recently purchased on the corner of Chappell Mill Road and High Falls Road. Phase 2 of the recreational complex will include a baseball field, softball field, cross country course, among other developments. This second phase update comes as part of the church’s multi-phased effort to create a space that church members, Rock Springs Christian Academy athletic department, and the community can enjoy.
“I believe this will be a tremendous asset to our community as we continue to grow,” said Senior Pastor Benny Tate. “We are so grateful to those who have so graciously donated to make this exciting development possible.”
Phase one of the recreational complex project was completed March 2020 and phase two is expected to be completed by fall 2021.
In addition to the current developments, Rock Springs Church is projected to add other features to phase 2 of the recreational complex including indoor batting cages/training facilities, tennis courts, pickleball courts, outdoor basketball court, playgrounds and concessions facilities. There also may be the potential to build a state-of-the-art building for Rock Springs Christian Academy high school.
For more information about Rock Springs Church, visit www.rockspringsonline.com.
For more information about Rock Springs Christian Academy, visit www.rsca.info.
