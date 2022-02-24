Walker's Draft Stock Soaring

Walker had 37 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, and two pass breakups last season. Travon was at his best in the Dawg's 34-11 win over Michigan in the Orange Bowl and against Alabama in the National Championship game, including running down Agiye Hall following a 24-yard pass completion that likely saved a touchdown just before halftime.
Jermiah had this to say about the 6-5, 275 pound defensive end, "Walker is a unique talent because of his size, athleticism and versatility. The Giants need more playmakers on defense."
Jermiah is one of the most prominent NFL Draft Analysts in the business.
