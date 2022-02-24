Thursday, February 24, 2022

Walker's Draft Stock Soaring

Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network and NFL.com, has updated his 2022 NFL Mock Draft following the Senior Bowl. Former Upson-Lee and Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker continues to rise up his board, going from No. 13 overall in January to No. 5 overall today. Jeremiah is projecting him to the New York Giants as the No. 2 edge defender off the board. The Giants have the 5th and 7th picks.

Walker had 37 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, and two pass breakups last season. Travon was at his best in the Dawg's 34-11 win over Michigan in the Orange Bowl and against Alabama in the National Championship game, including running down Agiye Hall following a 24-yard pass completion that likely saved a touchdown just before halftime.

Jermiah had this to say about the 6-5, 275 pound defensive end, "Walker is a unique talent because of his size, athleticism and versatility. The Giants need more playmakers on defense."

Jermiah is one of the most prominent NFL Draft Analysts in the business.
