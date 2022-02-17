Teacher Arrested For Assault On Student

Criminal Investigators responded and GSCS administrators were notified. Administrators immediately provided classroom video to the Investigators. According to Sheriff Darrell Dix, “The video shows that, as the teacher and students were coming into the classroom, a student was sitting behind the teacher’s desk in her chair. The teacher grabbed a wired computer charger from her desk, swung the plug-in end of the charger at the student sitting in the chair, missed him, struck another student in the forehead, and he fell to the floor. As that student is laying on the floor, the teacher is seen swinging the cable 2 more times at the student sitting in her chair as he covers up to keep from being hit. The first student that was hit, then stands up, places his T-shirt over his forehead, and both teacher and student leave the classroom. The student that was hit received a small laceration and had swelling to his forehead where he was hit.”
“Ms. Barlow voluntarily came to the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office last night and was interviewed by Investigators. GSCS Executive Director of Administrative Services, Anthony Aikens, came to the Sheriff’s Office to assist in the investigation on behalf of the school system and monitored the interview as it was being conducted.”
“Ms. Barlow was fully cooperative and forthcoming about the incident. This morning we consulted with District Attorney Marie Broder’s Office, and State Court Solicitor Patrick Shepherd to determine the appropriate criminal charges based on the findings of the investigation to this point and video evidence.”
Cassandra Barlow has been charged with one count of battery and one count of simple assault. Barlow appeared before a Spalding County Magistrate Judge this afternoon and her bond was set. She is still currently in custody.
Adam Pugh, GSCS Executive Director of Communication and Partnerships stated, “Ms. Barlow was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the sheriff department investigation and the school system’s internal investigation."
