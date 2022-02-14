Thomaston City Council Agenda February 15th

CITY OF THOMASTON
MEETING OF THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL – AGENDA
FEBRUARY 15, 2022 – 7:00 P.M.
CITY-COUNTY MEETING ROOM – MAIN FLOOR
THOMASTON-UPSON GOVERNMENT COMPLEX
A. Call Meeting to Order / Invocation / Pledge of Allegiance
B. Approval of Minutes for February 1st Regular Meeting
C. Adoption of Agenda
D. Recognition of Dr. John H. Carter – Proclamation
E. Public Comment – Mr. Charlie Daniel speaking in regards to the new zoning ordinance.
F. City Attorney’s Report
G. City Clerk’s Report
H. City Engineer’s Report
I. City Manager’s Report
- AmeriPro EMS Presentation
- Discussion and Potential Appointments for Various City and Joint Committees / Boards
- Discussion and Potential Authorization of Updated Historic Preservation Commission Ordinance and Bylaws
- Discussion and Potential Action of Façade Grant Fund Increase
- Discussion of Spring Art Festival
- Discussion and potential Action of Budget Amendments
- Discussion and Potential Authorization of City Credit Card Policy
- Discussion and Potential Action of Revision to City Purchasing Policy
- Discussion and Potential Authorization Regarding the Retraction of the Rental Rates Resolution
- Discussion and Potential Action Regarding Mayor Pro Tem’s MEAG Power Expired Signatory and Incumbency
- Discussion and Potential Action of Award Recommendation for Thomaston Mills Reservoir Dam Supplemental Drain
- Discussion of Amending Alcohol Ordinance, License, and Application Fees
- Discussion and Potential Action to Extend Time for Issuance of Initial Bar Licenses
