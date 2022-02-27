Lowe Named Finalist For Butts Superintendent Job

Lowe, 45, has served as a superintendent of the Crawford County School District for the past seven years, he has 23 years of public education experience. He has also been a teacher, coach, athletic director, central office administrator, and assistant superintendent.
The naming of the finalist culminates four months of intense search activity by consultants King Cooper and Associates with 27 applications reviewed, candidates screened, and lengthy interviews conducted. The board must now wait at least 14 days before taking an official vote to employ Lowe.
Lowe has a Master’s Degree in School Administration and Supervision and an Educational Specialist degree from Albany State University. He earned a B. S. Degree in secondary education from Brewton Parker College.
He began his career as a coach and teacher at Crawford County High School in 1999 before serving fifteen years in the Pulaski County School System. He taught and coached football seven years at Hawkinsville High School where he was State Assistant Coach of the Year in 2003 and 2004. He helped the Red Devils win two state championships.
Lowe served as Social Studies Department Chair from 2005-2007 before he was promoted to Director of Operations for Pulaski County Schools and became Assistant Superintendent of Pulaski Schools in 2012. As Assistant Superintendent, his duties included being the Curriculum Director, Facilities Director, Federal Programs Director and Professional Learning Coordinator.
He served as a member of the Pulaski County Education Foundation, Chair of the Pulaski School Building Authority, President of the Chamber of Commerce and co-founder of the Ocmulgee Order.
He was appointed Superintendent of Schools in Crawford County in September, 2015. A major project in Crawford County has been the planning, financing and construction of a new $35 million high school. The school system has also made progress in all areas, including curriculum and instruction, personnel, finance and operational components of the system.
Lowe has also served as President of the Crawford County Chamber of Commerce from 2018-2020. He is also an active member of Kiwanis and on the Board of the Middle Georgia Regional Commission.
School Board Chairman Millard Daniel stated, “We are delighted to have someone of Mr. Lowe’s experience and ability to be our next superintendent. He is committed to Butts County, has a record of successful leadership and will also bring new ideas to our school system. We have had a very deliberate and thorough search process, and I appreciate how well the board has worked together through the search process.”
Brent has been married 16 years to his wife Brandi, an elementary school teacher and high school academic coach, they have triplets, Cal, Clint, and Maggie. Brent is the son of Ronnie and Teresa Lowe of Thomaston. He enjoys hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.
