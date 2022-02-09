Remembering Gary Self

A "reserved" sign was placed on the seat that Mr. Gary Self sat in during the Upson County Commission Meetings in memoriam of him and the integral role he held within our community.
Each member of the Board of Commissioners expressed how much Mr. Self's support and willingness to debate the issues meant to them, and how much he will be missed. They also encouraged Upson County residents to continue Mr. Self's legacy of taking an active role in local government and their community.
