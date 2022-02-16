Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Thomaston Native Serves Aboard USS Bush
Bush was commissioned in 2009 and is completing a pre-deployment work up cycle.
“Our Sailors’ hard work to return George Herbert Walker Bush to the operational fleet in 2021 was exemplary,” said Capt. Robert Aguilar, GHWB commanding officer. “They represent the best principles of service to the mission and the nation that our namesake, President George H.W. Bush, embodied.”
King joined the Navy one year ago. Today, King serves as an aviation electronics technician.
“I was looking to do something different and wanted to get an education,” said King. "That's why I joined the Navy."
Growing up in Thomaston, King attended Upson-Lee High School and graduated in 2020. Today, King relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Thomaston to succeed in the military.
“It's important to always be open minded so you can continue to learn,” said King. "You should also give 100 percent to whatever you're doing. I learned that from my hometown."
These lessons have helped King while serving in the Navy.
King’s service aboard Bush follows the example of the ship’s namesake, the nation’s 41st President, George H.W. Bush. Bush is the only U.S. president to serve as a U.S. Navy aviator. During World War II he flew the TBF Avenger in Torpedo Squadron (VT) 51 and was stationed aboard USS San Jacinto (CVL 30). He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for a daring bombing run over the island of Chichi Jima.
The ship bearing Bush’s name is preparing for deployment amid ongoing strategic competition between the U.S. and its adversaries. In doing so, the ship and its Sailors continue the legacy of service to the nation that U.S. Navy aircraft carriers have provided for 100 years.
Since USS Langley’s (CV 1) commissioning 100 years ago this March 20th, aircraft carriers and their ability to project American power around the globe have been a consistent tool in maintaining and improving U.S. national security interest and the prosperity of the American people.
Sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush, like King, continue to burnish the legacy of the aircraft carrier fleet and naval aviation by providing the national command authority a flexible, tailorable warfighting capability as the flagship of a carrier strike group that maintains maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.
Serving in the Navy means King is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy's mobility means that we can be anyplace at anytime,” said King.
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
King and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“I'm proud of graduating technical school in 2021,” said King. "I learned about the basic theories of electronics and how they play a part in aviation. I also learned about calibration."
As King and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Not everyone has this opportunity, so I'm thankful to serve and make my family proud,” added King.
For recent information about USS George H.W. Bush and its sailors, head to the command’s Facebook www.facebook.com/ussgeorgehwbush and Instagram www.instagram.com/ghwbcvn77 pages. You can also visit its official webpage at www.airlant.usff.navy.mil/cvn77
