New Ambulance Provider Set To Begin Operations

AmeriPro takes over for Community Ambulance who advised the city and county in November that they would discontinue service on February 13th due to the lack of available equipment and manpower. The city and county had received numerous complaints from citizens over long response times and lack of adequate service.
In December the county hired Russ McGee to spearhead the effort to obtain a new provider. AmeriPro was selected and a contract signed a few weeks later, the company is based in Clayton county and provides EMS service in Georgia and Florida.
The city of Thomaston will participate with the county and at least one of the response units may be based in the new fire department building that is nearing completion.
Two long time local paramedics have been hired by AmeriPro in management positions, Upson County Coroner James George and Craig Stubbs will supervise the local operation.
AmeriPro will also provide coverage for the city of Barnesville and Lamar county.
