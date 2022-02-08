COVID Vaccination Rates

· Talbot County moved into the #1 position with 47% of its total population fully vaccinated.
· Taylor County moved up to #2 with 45%.
· Upson sits at a close 3rd with 44%.
· Monroe County has consistently held the lowest vaccination rate in the area but, surprisingly, that rate took a big leap up to 41% this month, landing Monroe at #4, right behind Upson.
· Pike County took over Monroe’s spot at the bottom of the list, with a vaccination rate of only 32%.
|
% Total Population Fully Vaccinated
|
|
2021
|
Nov 30
|
Dec 31
|
|
2022
|
Jan 31
|
|
United States
|
59%
|
62%
|
|
United States
|
64%
|
|
Georgia
|
50%
|
51%
|
|
Georgia
|
53%
|
|
COUNTIES
|
|
|
|
COUNTIES
|
|
1
|
Upson
|
38%
|
38%
|
1
|
Talbot
|
47%
|
2
|
Talbot
|
31%
|
32%
|
2
|
Taylor
|
45%
|
3
|
Taylor
|
30%
|
31%
|
3
|
Upson
|
44%
|
4
|
Meriwether
|
26%
|
27%
|
4
|
Monroe
|
41%
|
5
|
Crawford
|
19%
|
20%
|
5
|
Meriwether
|
40%
|
6
|
Spalding
|
18%
|
19%
|
6
|
Crawford
|
40%
|
7
|
Pike
|
16%
|
17%
|
7
|
Spalding
|
39%
|
8
|
Lamar
|
15%
|
16%
|
8
|
Lamar
|
38%
|
9
|
Monroe
|
14%
|
15%
|
9
|
Pike
|
32%
|
Source: CDC COVID Data Tracker
