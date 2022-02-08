Tuesday, February 8, 2022

COVID Vaccination Rates

As of January 31st, 2022, after holding the #1 spot since the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine, Upson has dropped down to #3.

· Talbot County moved into the #1 position with 47% of its total population fully vaccinated.

· Taylor County moved up to #2 with 45%.

· Upson sits at a close 3rd with 44%.

· Monroe County has consistently held the lowest vaccination rate in the area but, surprisingly, that rate took a big leap up to 41% this month, landing Monroe at #4, right behind Upson.

· Pike County took over Monroe’s spot at the bottom of the list, with a vaccination rate of only 32%.

% Total Population Fully Vaccinated

 

2021

Nov 30

Dec 31

 

2022

Jan 31

 

United States

59%

62%

 

United States

64%

 

Georgia

50%

51%

 

Georgia

53%

 

COUNTIES

 

 

 

COUNTIES

 

1

Upson

38%

38%

1

Talbot

47%

2

Talbot

31%

32%

2

Taylor

45%

3

Taylor

30%

31%

3

Upson

44%

4

Meriwether

26%

27%

4

Monroe

41%

5

Crawford

19%

20%

5

Meriwether

40%

6

Spalding

18%

19%

6

Crawford

40%

7

Pike

16%

17%

7

Spalding

39%

8

Lamar

15%

16%

8

Lamar

38%

9

Monroe

14%

15%

9

Pike

32%

Source: CDC COVID Data Tracker
