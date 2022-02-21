GRIFFIN PD DRUG BUST

On Thursday, February 17, 2022, at approximately 4:00 pm, Griffin Police Department officers responded to the area of N. 2nd St. and Morris Street regarding reports of a subject armed with a firearm. When the officers arrived, they observed a black BMW leaving the area. The Criminal Apprehension and Gang Enforcement Unit (C.A.G.E.) began looking for the vehicle. They located it at N. 3rd Street and Central Avenue and attempted to stop the car for a traffic infraction. However, the driver pulled into a residence on N 5th. Street and immediately exited the vehicle. Officers attempted to contact the driver; however, he fled the area on foot. Officers gave chase and apprehended the driver and took him into custody. When the officers returned to the residence where the driver abandoned the vehicle, the residents advised officers that they did not know the driver. As a result, a wrecker was requested for the car. Additionally, per protocol, the officers conducted an inventory of the vehicle's contents. While performing this inventory, officers noticed a strong odor of marijuana and an open container of alcoholic beverages. During the inventory, officers located Cocaine, methamphetamine, powder cocaine, one handgun, and cash. The driver, Terrance Demon Elliot, age 37, is charged
No comments:
Post a Comment