REVIEW CITY OF THOMASTON PROPOSED NEW ZONING ORDINANCE

PUBLIC NOTICE
The City of Thomaston encourages all city residents to visit the city website to see if their property has a proposed zoning classification change. Please follow the below steps: 1. Go to city website: https://www.cityofthomaston.com
2. Scroll down on the homepage to the “News Flash” section
3. Click on “Proposed Zoning Changes 2022” – This is a searchable PDF. You can press the keyboard keys “Ctrl” and “F” at the same time and then type in your personal property address to see the zoning classification change.
Any questions regarding the zoning ordinance may be addressed by phone call to City Hall or attendance at one of the public hearings. Discussion and potential action to adopt said ordinances by Mayor and City Council is scheduled for March 1, 2022. All meetings will be held in the city-county meeting room of the Thomaston-Upson Government Complex.
The public may watch the public hearings and the City Council meetings virtually at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRlF8V1o6j-67nNYbOysNwg
Should you have any questions or need additional information, please call
706-647-4242 ext. 4.
No comments:
Post a Comment