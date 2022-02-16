Guilty Pleas Monday & Tuesday

Judge Ben J. Miller, Jr.
February 14-15, 2022
1. William E. Oglesby Ct. 1: Forgery in the 4th degree: 12 months probation; 40 hours community service; $750 fine.
2. Richard J. McDonald Ct. 1: Theft by receiving stolen property: 5 years probation; 80 hours community service; $1,000 fine. Ct. 2: Theft by taking: 5 years probation concurrent to ct. 1; $1,000 fine.
3. Jarvis D. Nolan Ct. 1: Possession of marijuana, more than 1 ounce: Nolle prosequi. Ct. 2: Driving while license suspended: Nolle prosequi. Ct. 3: Possession of a schedule I controlled substance (bath salts): 3 years probation; 80 hours community service; $500 fine. Ct. 4: Driving under the influence- reduced to reckless driving: 12 months probation; $250 fine. Ct. 5: Failure to maintain lane: Nolle prosequi.
4. Elizabeth J. Whitley Ct. 1: Possession of Methamphetamine: 3 years probation; 80 hours community service; $1,000 fine.
5. Justin T. Passmore Ct. 1: Aggravated Assault FV: 10 years to be served in prison, followed by 10 years on probation; 80 hours community service $500 fine. Ct. 2: Aggravated Assault: Nolle prosequi. Ct. 3: Battery FV: Nolle prosequi. Ct. 4: Battery FV: Nolle prosequi. Ct. 5: Trafficking methamphetamine/amphetamine: 10 years to serve, followed by 10 years probation concurrent to ct. 1; $500 fine. Ct. 6: Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute: Nolle prosequi. Ct. 7: Possession of drug related objects: Nolle prosequi. Ct. 8: Terroristic threats: Nolle prosequi.
6. Cordarious D. Johnson Ct. 1: Battery: 12 months probation with the first 90 days to be served jail; 80 hours community service; $250 fine. Ct. 2: Simple Battery: Nolle Prosequi.
7. Terrell W. Moore Ct. 1: Simple Battery FV: 12 months probation; 40 hours community service; $250 fine. Ct. 2: Battery FV: Nolle prosequi. Ct. 3: Cruelty to children 3rd degree: 12 months consecutive to ct. 1; $250 fine. Ct. 4: Cruelty to children 3rd degree: 12 months probation concurrent to ct. 1 &3. Ct. 5: Cruelty to children 3rd degree: 12 months probation concurrent to ct. 1,3 & 4.
8. Steven K. Powers Ct. 1: Use of lase device against law enforcement officer: 12 months probation; 80 hours community service; $250 fine. Ct. 2: Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer: Nolle prosequi. Ct. 3: Reckless driving: 12 months probation consecutive to ct. 1; $1,000 fine. Ct. 4: Too fast for conditions: Nolle prosequi. Ct. 5: Driving without headlights: Nolle prosequi. Ct. 6: Disregarding traffic control device: Nolle prosequi. Ct. 7: Disregarding traffic control device: Nolle prosequi.
9. Tyler R. Allen Ct. 1: Failure to register as sex offender: 3 years to serve in prison concurrent with Violation of Probation.
