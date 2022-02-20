Sunday, February 20, 2022

CITY OF THOMASTON MAYOR/COUNCIL WORK SESSION

 CITY OF THOMASTON

WORK SESSION MEETING OF MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL

CITY-COUNTY MEETING ROOM

THOMASTON-UPSON GOVERNMENT COMPLEX

Tuesday, February 22, 2022

9:00 A.M.

WATCH THE MEETING LIVE VIA CITY OF THOMASTON YOUTUBE PAGE LINK: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRlF8V1o6j-67nNYbOysNwg

NOTICE

There will be a meeting of the Thomaston Mayor and City Council work session meeting held on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 9:00am, to address the following topics: new zoning ordinance and modifications to the alcohol ordinance. The meeting will be located in the City-County meeting room, on the main floor of the Thomaston-Upson Government Complex.

