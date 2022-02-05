Statement From Upson Tax Commissioner Andy Chastain

This increase in county homestead exemption has been a long time coming for our homeowners here in Upson and each homeowner stands to save a substantial amount on their property tax. A lot of research and effort was put into this new exemption by a group of our local officials and I was very pleased with the final product. This new exemption would benefit ail homeowners across the board, but even more so, we'd be helping our elderly homeowners who are on a fixed income.
After talking with our representative Beth Camp this afternoon about her plans to re-introduce the bill next week, I feel confident she's going to make that extra effort it takes to bring together both parties in order to do what's right for our taxpayers. Mrs. Camp has really stepped up to the plate for Upson Co. citizens by introducing this legislation and I'm really appreciative for her effort.
