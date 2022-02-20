Tye Fagan Beats Dawgs In Athens

Ole Miss guard Tye Fagan had a double-digit scoring day in his return to UGA, dropping in 20 points and leading the Rebels in scoring, he also had four steals.
"It was a special moment," Fagan said. "Early on in the game, I had a lot of adrenaline rushing, a lot of thoughts going through my head. Eventually, in the second half, I was able to get it going."
Fagan transferred to Ole Miss last spring after spending the last three seasons at Georgia.
The Dawgs turned the ball over 13 times and were still able to keep it close in the first half, but couldn't stop Fagan in the second half as the Rebels pulled away.
