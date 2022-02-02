GOV KEMP PROVIDES $4.4 MILLION TO UPSON CO FOR INTERNET SERVICE

The Upson County Board of Commissioners was one of 49 grantees of funds awarded by Governor Kemp and the Broadband Infrastructure Committee to provide broadband access. Upson County will receive $4,430,000 which will serve roughly 2,124 residences.
Commission Chairman Norman Allen shared, "I am excited about the opportunities that will be available to Upson County citizens as a result of the funds that have been awarded today. More reliable broadband will offer citizens greater options for employment and education, as well as allow Upson County to compete with more urban areas.
I would like to thank Governor Kemp, Senator John Kennedy,, Representative Beth Camp, the Broadband Infrastructure Committee, Upson County staff, and WavCom staff for their dedication throughout this process."
Upson County plans to begin deployment of the broadband project this year and looks forward to sharing more details as they become available.
