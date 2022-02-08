Fire At Supreme Corporation

From The Pike County Times (pikecountytimes.com)
A call came into 911 at 6:29 a.m. this morning in reference to a fire in the compressor room at the Supreme Corporation. Pike County Fire Department's Station 8 on Gresham Road quickly responded and was joined by two other county units and our ladder truck.
The compressor room was destroyed with some access to the main structure, but the fire's access to the rest of the structure was stopped there.
There were no injuries.
Chief Bobby Wilkerson said that he was very proud of our fire department responders. He was also thankful to the mutual aid response from surrounding counties.
The Pike County Fire Department was assisted by Meansville, Spalding County, Lamar County, and City of Griffin Fire Departments. Veterans Ambulance also sent a unit in case medical help was needed.
There were no injuries.
Chief Bobby Wilkerson said that he was very proud of our fire department responders. He was also thankful to the mutual aid response from surrounding counties.
The Pike County Fire Department was assisted by Meansville, Spalding County, Lamar County, and City of Griffin Fire Departments. Veterans Ambulance also sent a unit in case medical help was needed.
No comments:
Post a Comment