Hit And Run Driver Found Dead In Jail

Robert Lee Stevenson, 60 of Senoia, who was charged with vehicular manslaughter and DUI was found dead Friday in a jail cell according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Barry H. Babb said that Stevenson was found unresponsive by Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Jail personnel, he was pronounced dead at the scene with “signs of self-inflicted injury.” Stevenson was being held without bond and had not been involved in any physical altercations in jail, he was held alone in an infirmary cell according to a press release by the sheriff.
“This tragedy in our community continues to widen and has terribly affected these two families. It is my prayer and anyone willing to join me in lifting these families and the faculty and students at Starr’s Mill High School as they continue to process, grieve, and recover from this heartbreak,” Babb said.
Stevenson hit Logan on a sidewalk close to his home, he was pronounced dead at Piedmont Fayette Hospital.
