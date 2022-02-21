Upson County Commissioners Meeting

UPSON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
Regular Commission Meeting
February 22, 2022 - 6:00 P.M.
THE MEETING WILL BE STREAMED LIVE ON YOUTUBE
PLEASE COPY THE LINK BELOW https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCe2eGmYc-ooba5KStmOeXkw
AGENDA
I. CALL TO ORDER Chairman Norman Allen
II. INVOCATION
III. PLEDGE
IV. PUBLIC HEARING
Upson County Commissioners will conduct a Public Hearing for a Beer and Wine Pouring Sales license. An application is on file in the Commission Office from Vivian Solomon on the behalf of “Mz. Scorpio’s” located at 1524 Highway 19 North, Thomaston, GA 30286. The hearing will take place on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the Government Complex building located at 106 E. Lee Street.
V. PUBLIC COMMENTS
Speakers must state their names and address, and must direct all comments to the Board Chair. Any questions must be put in writing and submitted to the Clerk or the Commissioner over your jurisdiction
VI. CONSENT AGENDA
a. Approval of the February 8, 2022 Regular Meeting Minutes
b. Acceptance of the revised Projects and Priorities List
c. Approval of Resolution 05-2022 Amending the 2022 Budget for Department of Family and Children Service (DFCS)
d. Approve of a contract with Lovin Contracting Co. Inc. for Litter Control
e. Approve Resolution 06-2022 Resolution of the Board of Commissioners of Upson County Approving and Authorizing the Issuance of Revenue Bonds of the Thomaston-Upson County Office Building Authority and the Terms Thereof; Approving Certain Documents in that Connection Including an Installment Sale Contract, a Preliminary Official Statement and a Disclosure Certificate; Adopting a Policy Related to Tax-Exempt Debt; and Related Matters
VII. PRESENTATION
f. Presentation on Community Ask Survey on Communication Preferences
VIII. NEW BUSINESS
g. Discussion and approval of a roof replacement for Hightower Memorial Library
h. Discussion and approval of a New Contract for Ball Fields and County Park Turf Management
i. Discussion and approval of the Boiler Replacement for the Government Complex j. Discussion and approval for Repairs at the Auchumpkee Covered Bridge
k. Discussion and possible consideration of the purchase of five Sheriff vehicles
l. Appointment to the Hospital Authority Board
m. Appointment to the Board of Health (2)
n. County Manager, Commissioners, and County Attorney Comments
IX. EXECUTIVE SESSION – Possible Litigation
X. ADJOURNMEN
