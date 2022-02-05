Upson Superior Court Guilty Pleas

Pleas – Judge Ben J. Miller, Jr.
1. ANTHONY B. SMITH Ct. 1: Battery FV: 12 months probation; $500 fine; complete a Family Violence Intervention Program; 40 hours community service.
2. MARCUS D. SEAY Ct. 1: Battery: 90 days to serve followed by 9 months probation; $500 fine; 40 hours community service.
3. AVIS L. COLQUITT Ct. 1: Criminal Trespass: 12 months probation; $250 fine; 40 hours community service. Ct. 2: Battery: 12 months probation consecutive; $250 fine.
4. KHADELGJI HAMILTON Ct. 1: Aggravated Battery: 3 years to serve, followed by 7 years probation; $500 fine; 80 hours community service. Ct. 2: Aggravated Battery: Nolle Prosequi. Ct. 3: Aggravated Assault: Nolle Prosequi.
5. KHADELGJI HAMILTON Ct. 1: Possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance: 3 years to serve, followed by 12 years probation; $2,500 fine.; 80 hours community service. Ct. 2: Possession of drug related object: Nolle Prosequi. Ct. 3: Possession of Methamphetamine: Nolle Prosequi.
6. ZAYOME D. DAVISON Ct. 1: Possession of Methamphetamine: 3 years probation; $2500 fine; 80 hours community service.
7. CHARLES E. DYSON Ct. 1: Interference with government property: 12 months probation; $500 fine; 40 hours community service.
8. TOBBY F. BROWN Ct. 1: Driving while license suspended: 6 months to serve in jail followed by 6 months probation; $750 fine. Ct. 2: Obstruction of officer: 6 months probation consecutive to Ct. 1; $250 fine.
9. CRYSTAL D. DOVER Ct. 1: Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to distribute: 3 years probation; $1,500 fine; 80 hours community service.
10. ASHLEY E. WATSON Ct. 1: Theft by Shoplifting: 12 months probation with the first 30 days to be served in the county jail. Ct. 2: Obstruction of officer: Nolle Prosequi. Ct. 3:Giving false info to Law Enforcement: 12 months probation; $250 fine; 40 hours community service.
11. CHARLES M. PITTS Ct. 1: Discharge of a firearm under the under the influence: Alford Plea 6 months probation; $150 fine; 40 hours community service.
12. TE’MAYAH ROBINSON Ct. 1: Simple Battery: 12 months probation; $250 fine; 40 hours community service.
13. KAYLNN BUNKLEY Ct. 1: Interference with govt property: Nolle Prosequi. Ct. 2: Obstruction of an Officer: 12 months probation; $250 fine; 40 hours community service. Ct. 3: Operating a vehicle without insurance: Nolle Prosequi. Ct. 4: Driving on suspended/revoke registration: Nolle Prosequi. Ct. 5: Speeding: 12 months probation concurrent to ct. 2; $150 fine.
14. AUSTIN W. HELMS Ct. 1: Possession of a Sch. II Controlled Subs.: 3 years probation; $1,000 fine; 80 hours community service. Ct. 2: Crossing the guard line with drugs: Nolle Prosequi. Ct. 3: Simple battery: Nolle Prosequi.
15. BRITTANY C. TRICE Ct. 1: Financial Card Fraud: 3 years probation; $500 fine; 80 hours community service. Ct. 2: Financial Card Fraud: 3 years probation concurrent to ct. 1; $500 fine. Ct. 3: Financial Card Fraud: 3 years probation concurrent to ct. 1 & 2; $500 fine. Ct. 4: Financial Card Fraud: Nolle Prosequi. Ct. 5: Financial Card Fraud: Nolle Prosequi. Ct. 6: Financial Card Fraud: Nolle Prosequi.
16. JESSICA M. BAILEY Ct. 1: Entering Auto: 5 years probation; $2,000 fine; 80 hours community service. Ct. 2: Entering Auto: Nolle prosequi. Ct. 3: Entering Auto: Nolle prosequi.
17. PATRICK M. THOMAS Ct. 1: Battery FV: 12 months probation, first 30 days to be serve in the county jail. Ct. 2: Criminal Trespass FV: 12 months probation concurrent to ct. 1; $500 fine; 40 hours community service.
18. JENNIFER L. HOLDER Ct. 1: Possession of Methamphetamine: reduced to Possession of Drug Related Object: 12 months probation; $500 fine; 40 hours community service. Ct. 2: Failure to wear seat belt: Nolle Prosequi.
19. PHILLIP SEARCY Ct. 1: Discharge of gun near highway or street: 12 months probation; $500 fine; 40 hours community service. Ct. 2: Reckless conduct: Nolle prosequi.
20. JODY S. JONES Ct. 1: Robbery by sudden snatching: Reduced to Theft by taking: 12 months probation; $500 fine; 40 hours community service. Ct. 2: Crossing the guard lines with drugs: Nolle Prosequi.
21. JODY S. JONES Ct. 1: Simple batter: 12 months probation; $500 fine. Ct. 2: Theft by taking: Nolle Prosequi. Ct. 3: Criminal trespass: 12 months probation consecutive to ct. 1; $500 fine.
22. TRISTAN D. TRAYLOR Ct.1: Battery: 12 months probation, first 30 days to be served in the county jail; $250 fine; 80 hours community service.
23. MICHAEL M. PARRISH Ct. 1: Forgery in the fourth degree: 12 months probation; $1,000 fine; 40 hours community service.
24. ANTHONY MURRAY Ct. 1: Making false statement: Reduced to Obstruction: 12 months probation; $250 fine; 40 hours community service.
No comments:
Post a Comment