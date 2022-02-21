Monday, February 21, 2022

GUILTY PLEAS MONDAY February 21, 2022

 Judge Ben J. Miller, JR.

1)  Terel M. King.   Ct. 1: Possession of Cocaine with intent to distribute: Alford plea- 10 years to serve concurrent to case #20R0301; banishment from the Griffin Judicial Circuit. Ct. 2: Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to distribute: Nolle Prosequi.  Ct. 3: Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance: Nolle Prosequi. Ct. 4: Possession of a Schedule II  Controlled Substance: Nolle Prosequi. Ct. 5: Possession of a firearm by  convicted felon: Alford plea- 5 years to  serve consecutive to count 1, concurrent to case #20R0301.

2)  Brandon D. Respress   Ct. 1: Terroristic Threats: Nolle Prosequi. Ct. 2: Obstruction of an officer: 12 month’s probation; $500 fine; 80 hours community service. Ct. 3: Carrying a weapon without a license: 12 month’s probation  concurrent to count 2; $250 fine. Ct. 4: Battery Family Violence: 12  month’s probation concurrent to count 2 & 3; $250 fine 

3)  Joseph McKinley Ct. 1: Possession of methamphetamine:  3 year’s probation consecutive to case #21R0213; $750 fine; 80 hours community service. Ct. 2: Possession of schedule III-controlled substance: 3 years’ probation concurrent to count 1; $250 fine.

4)  Joseph McKinley  Ct. 1: Possession of methamphetamine: 3 years with the first 180 days to serve, followed by the remainder on  probation; 80 hours community service; $750 fine.

5)  Noah Frazer Ct. 1: Possession of methamphetamine: 3 years with the first 5 days to be served in the county jail; $750 fine; 80 hours community service. 

6)  Dequavious Sullivan Ct. 1: Possession of firearm by convicted felon: Alford Plea- 5 years serve 1 followed by the remainder on probation; $500 fine; 80 hours  community service. 

7)  Martez Terry Ct. 1: Driving while license suspended: Nolle prosequi. Ct. 2: Use of license plate to conceal identity: Nolle prosequi.  Ct. 3: Obstruction of an Officer: 12  month’s probation; $250 fine; 40 hours community service. Ct. 4: Possession of firearm by convicted felon: Nolle prosequi.  Ct. 5: Failure to stop at stop sign: 12  month’s probation concurrent to ct. 3 concurrent to case 21R0179.

8)  Martez Terry Ct. 1: Hit and run: 12 month’s probation the first 120 days to be served in jail, driver’s license suspended; $750 fine; 40 hours community service. Ct. 2: Driving while license suspended:  12 month’s probation consecutive to ct. 1; $500 fine. Ct. 3: Improper Passing: 12 month’S probation consecutive to ct. 1. Ct. 4: Too fast for conditions: Nolle prosequi. Ct. 5: Failure to maintain lane: Nolle prosequi. Ct. 6: Reckless driving: 12 month’s probation consecutive to ct. 3.

9)  Martez Terry  Ct. 1: Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer: 90 days to serve,  followed by 9 month’s probation;  license suspension; 80 hour community  service; $500 fine. Ct. 2: Driving while license suspended: 12 month’s probation consecutive to ct.  1; $500 fine. Ct. 3: Failure to stop sign: Nolle prosequi. Ct. 4: Failure to maintain lane: 12  month’s probation consecutive to ct. 2. Ct. 5: Reckless conduct: 12 month’s probation concurrent to ct. 2. Ct. 6: Reckless Conduct: Nolle prosequi.

