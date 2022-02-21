GUILTY PLEAS MONDAY February 21, 2022

Judge Ben J. Miller, JR.
1) Terel M. King. Ct. 1: Possession of Cocaine with intent to distribute: Alford plea- 10 years to serve concurrent to case #20R0301; banishment from the Griffin Judicial Circuit. Ct. 2: Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to distribute: Nolle Prosequi. Ct. 3: Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance: Nolle Prosequi. Ct. 4: Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance: Nolle Prosequi. Ct. 5: Possession of a firearm by convicted felon: Alford plea- 5 years to serve consecutive to count 1, concurrent to case #20R0301.
2) Brandon D. Respress Ct. 1: Terroristic Threats: Nolle Prosequi. Ct. 2: Obstruction of an officer: 12 month’s probation; $500 fine; 80 hours community service. Ct. 3: Carrying a weapon without a license: 12 month’s probation concurrent to count 2; $250 fine. Ct. 4: Battery Family Violence: 12 month’s probation concurrent to count 2 & 3; $250 fine
3) Joseph McKinley Ct. 1: Possession of methamphetamine: 3 year’s probation consecutive to case #21R0213; $750 fine; 80 hours community service. Ct. 2: Possession of schedule III-controlled substance: 3 years’ probation concurrent to count 1; $250 fine.
4) Joseph McKinley Ct. 1: Possession of methamphetamine: 3 years with the first 180 days to serve, followed by the remainder on probation; 80 hours community service; $750 fine.
5) Noah Frazer Ct. 1: Possession of methamphetamine: 3 years with the first 5 days to be served in the county jail; $750 fine; 80 hours community service.
6) Dequavious Sullivan Ct. 1: Possession of firearm by convicted felon: Alford Plea- 5 years serve 1 followed by the remainder on probation; $500 fine; 80 hours community service.
7) Martez Terry Ct. 1: Driving while license suspended: Nolle prosequi. Ct. 2: Use of license plate to conceal identity: Nolle prosequi. Ct. 3: Obstruction of an Officer: 12 month’s probation; $250 fine; 40 hours community service. Ct. 4: Possession of firearm by convicted felon: Nolle prosequi. Ct. 5: Failure to stop at stop sign: 12 month’s probation concurrent to ct. 3 concurrent to case 21R0179.
8) Martez Terry Ct. 1: Hit and run: 12 month’s probation the first 120 days to be served in jail, driver’s license suspended; $750 fine; 40 hours community service. Ct. 2: Driving while license suspended: 12 month’s probation consecutive to ct. 1; $500 fine. Ct. 3: Improper Passing: 12 month’S probation consecutive to ct. 1. Ct. 4: Too fast for conditions: Nolle prosequi. Ct. 5: Failure to maintain lane: Nolle prosequi. Ct. 6: Reckless driving: 12 month’s probation consecutive to ct. 3.
9) Martez Terry Ct. 1: Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer: 90 days to serve, followed by 9 month’s probation; license suspension; 80 hour community service; $500 fine. Ct. 2: Driving while license suspended: 12 month’s probation consecutive to ct. 1; $500 fine. Ct. 3: Failure to stop sign: Nolle prosequi. Ct. 4: Failure to maintain lane: 12 month’s probation consecutive to ct. 2. Ct. 5: Reckless conduct: 12 month’s probation concurrent to ct. 2. Ct. 6: Reckless Conduct: Nolle prosequi.
