Guilty Pleas In Upson Superior Court

Pleas – Judge Ben J. Miller, Jr.
1. Tia Respress Ct. 1: Burglary in the 1st degree- Reduced to Theft by taking: 12 months Probation; $750 fine; 80 hours Community service.
2. Shaquetta Keith Ct. 1: Identity Fraud: 3 years probation; $1,500 fine; 80 hours community Service; no contact with victim. Ct. 2: Theft by taking: 1 year probation Concurrent to ct. 1; $500 fine. Ct. 3: Theft by taking: 1 year probation Concurrent to ct. 1 & 2; $500 fine. Ct. 4: Theft by Taking: nolle prosequi. Ct. 5: Theft by taking: nolle prosequi.
3. Justin Owenby Ct. 1: Fleeing or attempting to elude: Nolle prosequi. Ct. 2: Failure to register vehicle: nolle prosequi. Ct. 3: Failure to wear protective gear on Motorcycle: nolle prosequi. Ct. 4: Improper Headlights: nolle Prosequi. Ct. 5: Taillight Violation: Nolle Prosequi. Ct. 6: Violating Insurance Requirement For motorcycle: Nolle prosequi. Ct. 7: Driving without a license: Nolle Prosequi. Ct. 8: Speeding: 12 months probation; $250 fine. Ct. 9: Reckless Driving: 12 months Probation consecutive to ct. 1; $1,000 fine; 80 hours community service. Ct. 10: Driving on wrong side of Roadway: 12 month’s probation Consecutive to ct. 8 & 9; $500 fine.
4. Derrick Huggins Ct. 1: Possession of a scheduled Controlled Substance: nolle prosequi. Ct. 2: Possession of Marijuana less than 1 ounce: 12 months probation; $750 fine. Ct. 3: Failure to wear seat belt: Nolle prosequi.
5. Joseph Lowe Ct. 1: Possession of Cocaine with intent to distribute: 15 years serve the first 2 years in prison; $5,000 fine Ct. 2: Conspiracy to commit possession Of a schedule II controlled subs.: nolle prosequi. Ct. 3: Failure to stop at stop sign: nolle prosequi.
6. Kellie Ray Morris Ct. 1: Reckless conduct: 12 months Probation; $500 fine; 40 hours Community service. Ct. 2: Disorderly Conduct: nolle prosequi. Ct. 3: Discharge of a gun near highway Or street: 12 month’s probation Concurrent to ct. 1; $750 fine.
7. Franklin Sullivan Ct. 1: Possession of a schedule I controlled substance: 3 years’ probation $1,500 fine; 80 hours community service. Ct. 2: Tag light violation: nolle prosequi.
8. Anana Andrews Ct. 1: Possession of Marijuana less than 1 ounce: 6 months’ probation Ct. 2: Possession Schedule I Controlled Substance: Nolle prosequi. Ct. 3: Seatbelt Violation: Nolle Prosequi.
9. Rachel Mityok Ct. 1: Theft by Taking: nolle prosequi. Ct. 2: Dangerous drugs-sale, Distribution, possession of dangerous Drugs: nolle prosequi. Ct. 3: Dangerous drugs-sale, Distribution, possession of dangerous Drugs: nolle prosequi. Ct. 4: Possession of Methamphetamine: 3 years probation; $1,500 fine Ct. 5: Possession of drug related object: Nolle prosequi. Ct. 6: Giving false information to law Enforcement: 12 months probation Concurrent to ct. 4; $500 fine.
