Four Killed In Monroe County Wreck

|Exit 198, I-75 Northbound
Monroe county deputies were advised that a Black Dodge Charger was traveling 102 MPH on the northbound side of I-75 at 12:15 am. Deputies located the car but before they could initiate a stop, the car sped up to 137 MPH. When a deputy attempted to stop the car it increased it's speed to 169 MPH and the deputy lost sight of the vehicle.
Five minutes later a motorist saw a body lying on the ramp at High Falls Road (Exit 198) and a car on fire in the trees.
Deputies were able to rescue two men from the car before it exploded in flames. Four men were pronounced dead at the scene, their identities have not been released. The two injured men were transported to a nearby hospital and have not been identified.
Three guns and 17 credit cards were found at the scene.
