COVID-19 brought record highs to Upson County for January 2022

Confirmed cases, test positivity, and hospitalizations for the month of January were the highest they have ever been since the beginning of the pandemic
January’s 962 new cases were more than double the last record of 473 set in August 2021.
The average two-week test positivity was 36%, far exceeding the past record of 23% set in September 2021.
34 new hospitalizations in January sailed past the record of 28 set in August 2021.
Since early November 2021, Upson County has enjoyed a 75-day run of zero COVID deaths, the longest run on record. This hiatus came to an end the last half of January when 5 new deaths were recorded.
https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report
https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker
UPSON
COUNTY
New
Cases
New
Deaths
New
Hospitaliz
Avg 2-wk
Test Pos
%Total Pop
Fully Vax
Apr 2020
211
18 (hi)
June 2020
74
9
1 (lo)
Nov 2020
98
0 (lo)
7
8.4%
June 2021
6 (lo)
1
6
1.8% (lo)
26%
July 2021
37
0 (lo)
6
2.2%
28%
Aug 2021
473
1
28
19.1%
29%
Sept 2021
324
12
15
23.3%
34%
Oct 2021
49
12
12
6.9%
37%
Nov 2021
28
4
5
2.9%
38%
Dec 2021
219
0 (lo)
8
7.2%
38%
Jan 2022
962 (hi)
5
34 (hi)
36.1% (hi)
44%
Sources: GA Dept of Public Health Daily Reports, and CDC Data Tracker
