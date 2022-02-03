Thursday, February 3, 2022

COVID-19 brought record highs to Upson County for January 2022

 Confirmed cases, test positivity, and hospitalizations for the month of January were the highest they have ever been since the beginning of the pandemic

January’s 962 new cases were more than double the last record of 473 set in August 2021.

The average two-week test positivity was 36%, far exceeding the past record of 23% set in September 2021.

 34 new hospitalizations in January sailed past the record of 28 set in August 2021.

Since early November 2021, Upson County has enjoyed a 75-day run of zero COVID deaths, the longest run on record. This hiatus came to an end the last half of January when 5 new deaths were recorded. 

 

https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report

https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker


UPSON

COUNTY

New

Cases

New

Deaths

New

Hospitaliz

Avg 2-wk

Test Pos

%Total Pop

Fully Vax

Apr 2020

211

18 (hi)

 

 

 

June 2020

74

9

1 (lo)

 

 

Nov 2020

98

0 (lo)

7

8.4%

 

June 2021

6 (lo)

1

6

1.8% (lo)

26%

July 2021

37

0 (lo)

6

2.2%

28%

Aug 2021

473

1

28

19.1%

29%

Sept 2021

324

12

15

23.3%

34%

Oct 2021

49

12

12

6.9%

37%

Nov 2021

28

4

5

2.9%

38%

Dec 2021

219

0 (lo)

8

7.2%

38%

Jan 2022

962 (hi)

5

34 (hi)

36.1% (hi)

44%

Sources: GA Dept of Public Health Daily Reports, and CDC Data Tracker

