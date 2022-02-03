Child Shot In Griffin

The victim, a four-year-old male has been airlifted to Navicent Health in Macon, Ga. His condition is noted as critical. Additional officers, investigators, and crime scene personnel responded and began gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses to determine the facts of this incident. Investigators determined that the shooting occurred inside the apartment.
|James Lee Evans
Jamacia Lyons, 24 years of age of McDonough, the mother of the child victim, has also been arrested for Cruelty to Children, 2nd Degree and Reckless Conduct as well. Additional charges for these individuals and perhaps others will be determined as the investigation is conducted. Chief Yates stated, “ please pray for this child and his speedy recovery
No comments:
Post a Comment