Thursday, February 3, 2022

Child Shot In Griffin

Earlier today, Officers with the Patrol Division of the City of Griffin Police Department responded to a call of a gunshot victim at 1110 W. Poplar Street, Building U. When officers arrived, they began rendering aid to the victim and summoned Emergency Medical Personnel to the scene. Medical personnel called for life flight to transport the victim. 

The victim, a four-year-old male has been airlifted to Navicent Health in Macon, Ga. His condition is noted as critical. Additional officers, investigators, and crime scene personnel responded and began gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses to determine the facts of this incident. Investigators determined that the shooting occurred inside the apartment. 

James Lee Evans
James Lee Evans, 20 years of age of Griffin, has been arrested and charged with Cruelty to Children, 2nd Degree and Reckless Conduct. Evans was out on bond for Gang Activity and Theft by Receiving at the time of his arrest. 

Jamacia Lyons, 24 years of age of McDonough, the mother of the child victim, has also been arrested for Cruelty to Children, 2nd Degree and Reckless Conduct as well. Additional charges for these individuals and perhaps others will be determined as the investigation is conducted. Chief Yates stated, “ please pray for this child and his speedy recovery
Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 2:23 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)