GRIFFIN ADDING SPEED CAMERAS IN SCHOOL ZONES

The City of Griffin Police Department will be implementing a program to deter speeding drivers in school zones within the city. Griffin Police has teamed up with Verra Mobility to reduce speeding vehicles in school zones. The Georgia Safe Scool Zone is an ALPR (Automatic License Plate Recognition) -enabled speed enforcement program that enhances safety in school zones. The video-based system enforces speed in multiple lanes of traffic. Add real-time license plate and vehicle recognition camera technology to improve safety and reduce crime. The goal of this program is to: • Reduce Speeding • Create safe and secure school zones • Alert law enforcement to targeted vehicles A tentative date for this program to go live is Monday, February 28, 2022. The cameras are installed at South Hill Street at Crescent Road and Griffin High School on W. Poplar Street. After an initial thirty-day period, citations will be issued, and violators will be notified by mail.
