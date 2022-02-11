Upson-Lee Students Win Literacy Awards

Aisha earned a 1st place region award for 8th Grade Ready-Writing.
For the ready writing competition, students are given a topic and must immediately plan and write an essay on that topic while adhering to a designated time limit.
ULMS 8th grader Sydney Casteel represented the Thomaston-Upson School System on Thursday, at the Griffin RESA 2022 Regional Literacy Days competition for grades 6-8.
Sydney earned a 2nd place region award for 8th Grade Poetry Recitation.
