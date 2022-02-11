Fayette County Student Killed While Walking Home

Robert Lee Stevenson, 60, of Senoia, was charged with Vehicular Homicide, DUI, Reckless Driving and Leaving the Scene of an Accident in relation to the incident, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The incident occurred on Brechin Drive, a residential street off Ga. Highway 74 South near Peachtree City.
“Initial information from the scene indicates that Robert Lee Stevenson was driving a 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix northbound on Brechin Drive and crossed the southbound lane striking a 16-year-old male.” The Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb would like to thank the Peachtree City Police Department and the Fayette County Marshall’s Office for their assistance during the investigation at the scene.
