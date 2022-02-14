PIKE CO SO ARREST ON $45,000 IN BAD CHECKS

Patrick Smith, 27 years of age, of Atlanta, has been arrested and charged with thirteen counts of identity fraud. He has been set a bond amount of $143,000.
Evidence recovered during Smith’s arrest has lead investigators to contact other businesses and agencies throughout the United States ,in reference to other potential victims of identity fraud. It will take some time for investigators to sift through all of the recovered documents. Numerous checks and debit cards were recovered from Smith at the time of his arrest
No comments:
Post a Comment