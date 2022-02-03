Danger On Walking Path

A tall pine tree has partially blown over along the walking path between the water tank and R street in The Greatest Generation Park.
Another tree is holding the pine up and it appears that it would fall across the walking path if it becomes dislodged.
Anyone using the walking path should be aware of the potential danger involved in the event the tree falls during late afternoon or after dark when it may be difficult to see it until it's too late.
Heavy rain and wind will make it much more likely that the tree will fall soon.
No comments:
Post a Comment