GBI PROBE OF GRIFFIN GOLF COURSE

On February 11, 2022, the Office of the City Manager was made aware of missing deposits, from the Griffin Golf Course, by an internal source. Jessica O’Connor, City Manager, immediately opened an internal investigation. Since then, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has assumed the investigation. John Nordan, Golf Shop Manager, was terminated as a City of Griffin employee for failure to follow established policy and produces in the safe handling of property in the performance of his job responsibilities. Chris Walker, Public Works Director for the City of Griffin, has been placed on administrative leave, as Walker was the direct superior of Nordan, pending the results of the investigation. "We are dedicated to the highest ideals of honor and integrity in order to merit the respect, trust, and confidence of the citizens of Griffin," said O'Connor. "It is my responsibility to uphold our city values and take noticeable action when these values are not met." The City of Griffin is cooperating with the ongoing investigation by the GBI and can not comment on the investigation at this time
