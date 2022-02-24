Thursday, February 24, 2022

UPSON-LEE PRE-KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION

Upson-Lee Pre-Kindergarten Lottery Registration will be held March 1-11, Monday - Friday, from 9:00 a.m. - 2 p.m. at ULPK, located at 216 E. Lee Street. Children registering for the 2022-23 school year at ULPK must be 4 years old on or before September 1, 2022. To register a child for the lottery, the custodial parent or legal guardian must come to the ULPK building to complete a lottery application and must bring the following documents:

·         Child’s birth certificate

·         Child’s Social Security card

·         Immunization certificate on proper GA form #3231 

·         Hearing, Vision, Dental, & Nutrition Screening Certificate # 3300

·         Proof of Upson County residency and your photo ID 

The lottery drawing will be held on March 31st. For more information, phone ULPK at 706-646-4729.

