COVID Hospitalizations Are Down, Vaccinated Cases Are Up

Since the week after Christmas, COVID-19 hospitalizations at Upson Regional rapidly increased through mid-January, but have slowed down the last half of the month. The daily average COVID patient count peaked at 32 the week ending January 14th, was down to 30 the next week, and down to 28 the last week in January.
The percentage of vaccinated COVID patients at the hospital reached a high of 44% last Friday.
During the Delta surge last summer the vaccinated percentage never got higher than 13% and on some days was as low as 0%. With the current Omicron surge the vaccinated percentage has not dipped lower than 13%.
