Monday, February 21, 2022

COVID 19 UPDATE

Early predictions that the COVID-19 Omicron variant would cause less severe illness than the Delta has not proven to be the case for Upson County, according to data reported for mid-February 2022.

·       There were 19 new COVID hospitalizations for Upson residents the first half of February, a tie for the record high set the first half of January.

·       11 residents lost their lives to COVID the first half of February.  Only 2 other half-months have seen higher death tolls: 12 the last half of January 2021, and 13 the last half of April 2020.

·       Confirmed cases for Upson County have declined from 382 the last half of January to 165 the first half of February; however, 165 is still extremely high compared to the record low of only 2 cases the first half of June 2021.

·       Average 2-week test positivity was 25% the first half of February, a decline since the last half of January when it was 32%, but still keeping Upson at a High Level of Community Transmission, and still a long way from the record low test positivity of 1% the first half of July 2021. 

 

https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report

https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker


Upson County

New Cases

New Deaths

New Hosp

Avg 2-wk
Test Pos

% Fully Vaccinated

2020

 

 

 

 

 

Apr 16 – 30

77

13 (hi)

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

May 1 – 15

15

0 (lo)

2

4.2%

23%

May 16 – 31

11

4

0 (lo)

3.4%

24%

Jun 1 – 15

2 (lo)

1

3

1.7%

25%

Jun 16 – 30

4

0 (lo)

3

1.9%

26%

Jul 1 – 15

4

(lo)

3

1.1% (lo)

27%

Jul 16 – 31

33

(lo)

3

3.2%

28%

Nov 1 – 15

17

4

1

2.6%

37%

Nov 16 – 30

11

(lo)

4

3.1%

38%

Dec 1 – 15

11

(lo)

6

2.2%

38%

Dec 16 – 31

208

(lo)

2

11.9%

38%

2022

 

 

 

 

 

Jan 1 – 15

580 (hi)

(lo)

19 (hi)

40.2% (hi)

39%

Jan 16 – 31

382

5

15

32.4%

44%

Feb 1 – 15

165

11

19 (hi)

25.1%

45%

Sources: GA Dept of Public Health Daily Reports, and CDC Data Tracker

