COVID 19 UPDATE

Early predictions that the COVID-19 Omicron variant would cause less severe illness than the Delta has not proven to be the case for Upson County, according to data reported for mid-February 2022.
· There were 19 new COVID hospitalizations for Upson residents the first half of February, a tie for the record high set the first half of January.
· 11 residents lost their lives to COVID the first half of February. Only 2 other half-months have seen higher death tolls: 12 the last half of January 2021, and 13 the last half of April 2020.
· Confirmed cases for Upson County have declined from 382 the last half of January to 165 the first half of February; however, 165 is still extremely high compared to the record low of only 2 cases the first half of June 2021.
· Average 2-week test positivity was 25% the first half of February, a decline since the last half of January when it was 32%, but still keeping Upson at a High Level of Community Transmission, and still a long way from the record low test positivity of 1% the first half of July 2021.
https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report
https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker
Upson County
New Cases
New Deaths
New Hosp
Avg 2-wk
% Fully Vaccinated
2020
Apr 16 – 30
77
13 (hi)
2021
May 1 – 15
15
0 (lo)
2
4.2%
23%
May 16 – 31
11
4
0 (lo)
3.4%
24%
Jun 1 – 15
2 (lo)
1
3
1.7%
25%
Jun 16 – 30
4
0 (lo)
3
1.9%
26%
Jul 1 – 15
4
0 (lo)
3
1.1% (lo)
27%
Jul 16 – 31
33
0 (lo)
3
3.2%
28%
Nov 1 – 15
17
4
1
2.6%
37%
Nov 16 – 30
11
0 (lo)
4
3.1%
38%
Dec 1 – 15
11
0 (lo)
6
2.2%
38%
Dec 16 – 31
208
0 (lo)
2
11.9%
38%
2022
Jan 1 – 15
580 (hi)
0 (lo)
19 (hi)
40.2% (hi)
39%
Jan 16 – 31
382
5
15
32.4%
44%
Feb 1 – 15
165
11
19 (hi)
25.1%
45%
Sources: GA Dept of Public Health Daily Reports, and CDC Data Tracker
