Starr's Mill Student Identified In Deadly Hit And Run

Russell played football and basketball, he was struck around 10 p.m. by a car driven by 60 year old Robert Lee Stevenson of Senoia while walking home after watching a lacrosse game at school.
Stevenson was driving north on Brechin Drive when he swerved across the southbound lane and hit Logan, he has been charged with Vehicular Homicide, DUI, Reckless Driving and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
“He was on the sidewalk. He got hit from the sidewalk,” Russell’s mom Khadene Logan said.
Police said he was just a few houses down from his home when he was hit.
“Seeing it from here five houses down makes me a little sad, but I know he’s OK, his faith was a huge part of his life” his mom Khadene Logan said.
A Fayette County Public School spokesperson said they had crisis counselors at the school Friday.
