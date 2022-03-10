Upson Historical Society March Program

Her book, A President in Our Midst: Franklin Delano Roosevelt in Georgia was published by the University of Georgia Press in May 2016. A one-hour documentary based on the book aired on Georgia Public Television on September 21st. The documentary won awards for best documentary and people’s choice at the Southern Film Festival in August 2021, a copy of this documentary is available for viewing through the T-U Archives and the UHS upon request.
Kaye received the Georgia Author of the Year Award for History in 2017. Another book, Managing Local Government Archives was published by Rowman and Littlefield and received the Christine Zanotti Award from ARMA International. She served as Executive Director of the Troup County Historical Society from 1985 until 2015 and has degrees from University of North Carolina at Asheville and UNC Chapel Hill. She has received many archival honors and testified before Congress about the National Historical Records and Publications Commission in 2010.
UHS officer elections will also be held at the March program, and those in attendance will be able to make nominations for two-year term positions. Before nominating someone, please be sure that they understand the requirements of the position and are willing and able to serve.
