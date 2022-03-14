Monday, March 14, 2022
New Georgia Basketball Coach
Josh Brooks, UGA’s J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics, announced White’s hiring on Sunday. “We are extremely excited to welcome Mike White and his family to Athens. We have witnessed Coach White to be a leader of men, as well as a proven winner with an impressive postseason body of work. We want to compete for national success in all 21 of our sports, and we believe that he is the coach that can build Georgia Basketball to a consistent winner on the collegiate basketball landscape.”
In a hastily called press conference, White said, “To the Georgia Basketball family, friends and fans, I’m ready to get to work. Go Dawgs!”
Posted by Danny Bishop at 12:17 AM
