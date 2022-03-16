Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Free Diabetes Class

Do you have diabetes, pre-diabetes, or a family history of diabetes? 

Take advantage of Upson Regional Medical Center’s free diabetes education class! 

Taught by experienced providers… a Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist and a Registered Dietitian… you can learn to manage diabetes. The next class will be on Wednesday, March 23rd from 9 a.m. until noon in the URMC Auditorium. There will also be a class at the URMC Barnesville Medical Office Building on March 31st from 9 a.m. until noon. Call 706-647-8111 ext. 1165 to register
