Spalding Cold Case Body Identified

On February 21, 2022, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab notified current Spalding County Coroner Michael Pryor that the remains had been identified as those of Alphonso Reese. Reese had been reported missing on August 28, of 2017 after being dropped off in the area.
According to Spalding County Coroner Michael Pryor, “The GBI Crime Lab was able to obtain DNA from the remains, and were able to match it with DNA from the Georgia Department of Corrections database. Their examination of the body showed that there were no signs foul play or trauma, however the cause of death is undetermined due to the condition of the remains.”
“Working jointly with the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office, and Muscogee County Coroner’s Office, we had been trying to locate any of Mr. Reese’s relatives or next of kin. We were finally able to contact his sister yesterday and make the notification. At this point I am working with her on arrangements for cremation, and I will transport his remains to her personally and do all I can do to help the family.”
Sheriff Darrell Dix, “Cooperation between everyone involved and coordinated through Spalding County Coroner Michael Pryor’s Office allowed closure for Mr. Reese’s family. This is a sad situation all the way around, but everyone involved worked hard to identify Mr. Reese and provide his family with as many answers as possible.”
