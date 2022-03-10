Yarbrough Convicted For Murder

Yesterday, a Spalding County jury convicted Malik Yarbrough of Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony. The jury deliberated for 25 minutes before delivering it’s verdict. Senior Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Presley and Assistant District Attorney Adelle Petersen tried the case for the State. Griffin Police Department investigated the murder.
Yarbrough, an 18 year old man from Griffin, was convicted of shooting Robert Donnel Brown in the back 3 times, killing him. The defendant claimed self-defense, but the jury rejected that defense with its verdict. Yarbrough murdered Brown on July 14, 2020 in the yard of a home on Melrose Avenue in Griffin.
District Attorney Broder said of the verdict: “Robert Brown lost his life in a senseless act of violence. He was gunned down and executed by a man who did not have any regard for his life. Yesterday, a Spalding County jury sent a clear message to those like Yarbrough who commit violent crimes in our community…these acts will not be tolerated. I am proud of my office who worked so hard to bring this case to a jury. For those in this community who insist on continuing to bring violence to Spalding County, know this, my office is staffed and ready to continue to aggressively pursue and prosecute you.”
The Honorable Scott Ballard will sentence Yarbrough on March 24th.
No comments:
Post a Comment