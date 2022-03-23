Art Contest Winners

|Pictured l-r: Cynthia Douglas of UCFB,
Highland Roberts, Madason Clarke,
Gracie Self, Amarah Wilson,
Ms. Alex Garrard, ULHS art teacher
Other winners from ULHS Include Madason Clarke, 2nd place; Gracie Self, 3rd place; Amarah Wilson, 5th place.
The contest was open to all public, private, and homeschool students in grades 9-12. The theme for this year’s contest was Agriculture in Georgia.
Students’ artwork was judged on
- How well it represented modern agriculture
- Artistic merit. Highland’s artwork will advance to the district contest
