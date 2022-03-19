Saturday, March 19, 2022

Griffin Student Arrested

A 17 year old female has been arrested by Griffin police and charged with production and distribution of child pornography. She is currently held at the Spalding County Jail.

According to police, administrators notified a school resource officer at Griffin High School that an explicit video had been AirDropped in the lunchroom. Investigators recovered the iPhone and discovered that the person in the video was a 15-year-old student. The 17 year old that made the video was a classmate.

Names are being withheld due to the ages of those involved and the nature of the charges.
