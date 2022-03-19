Griffin Student Arrested

According to police, administrators notified a school resource officer at Griffin High School that an explicit video had been AirDropped in the lunchroom. Investigators recovered the iPhone and discovered that the person in the video was a 15-year-old student. The 17 year old that made the video was a classmate.
Names are being withheld due to the ages of those involved and the nature of the charges.
