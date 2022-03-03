Upson County Guilty Pleas

Pleas – Judge Ben J. Miller, Jr.
Carlos G. Rosser - Ct. 1: Obstruction of Officer: 5 years’ probation; serve the first 40 days in the county jail; 80 hours community service; $250 fine. Ct. 2: Interference with government property: Nolle Prosequi. Ct. 3: Disorderly Conduct: Nolle Prosequi.
Carlos G. Rosser - Ct. 1: Obstruction of an officer: 12 months’ probation concurrent to 20R0334; $250 fine. Ct. 2: Battery: 12 months’ probation concurrent to count 1. Ct. 3: Criminal Trespass: Nolle Prosequi.
Chelsea Walthall - Ct. 1: Theft by taking: 5 years’ probation serve the first 90 days in the county jail; 80 hours community service; $1500 fine.
Jackie D. Taunton -Ct. 1: Possession of Meth with intent to distribute: Alford Plea: 10 years’ probation, the first two months to be served in jail with credit for time served; 80 hours community service; $1,000 fine. Ct. 2: Driving while license suspended: 12 months’ probation concurrent to count 1; $250 fine. Ct. 3: No tag: Nolle prosequi. Ct. 4: Improper use of turn signal: Nolle prosequi. Ct. 5: Obstruction of officer: 12 months’ probation concurrent with counts 1 & 2; $500 fine.
James H. Blount - Ct. 1: Public Indecency- 3rd offence: 1 to serve followed by 4 years’ probation; 80 hours community service; $250 fine.
Samuel Fontanez - Ct. 1: Interference with custody: 6 months to serve in the county jail.
Zackary J. Melton - Ct. 1: Possession of controlled substance: 3 years’ probation; the first 6 months to be served in the county jail; 80 hours community service; $1000 fine.
Mitchell D. Pattillo - Ct. 1: Possession of methamphetamine: Nolle Prosequi. Ct. 2: Possession of drug related object: 12 months’ probation; serve the first 30 days in the county jail; 40 hours community service.
Joseph H. Pence - Ct. 1: Battery- Family Violence: 12 months’ probation; the first 15 days to serve in the county jail; 40 hours community service.
Timothy Maddox - Ct. 1: Theft by shoplifting: 12 months’ probation; 40 hours community service; $250 fine. Ct. 2: Driving while license suspended: 12 months’ probation concurrent to count 1; $250 fine.
No comments:
Post a Comment