Gas Price Relief A Signature Away

The bill will now head to Gov. Brian Kemp, who said he would sign it immediately.
Georgia’s gas tax is listed as 29.1 cents per gallon. Once it is signed, the tax will be suspended through May 31.
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock has been advocating for the federal government to suspend collection of it's gas tax that would reduce the price by another 18.4 cents.
The state tax on diesel is 32.6 cents while the federal tax is 24.4 cents per gallon.
Kemp previously said suspension of the gas tax will not effect his proposed tax refund, which he has promised will give $200 to each Georgian.
