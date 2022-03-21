Bridge Closed Indefinitely

The Upson County Board of Commissioners has been working on the replacement of the bridge for quite some time and hopes to have more information for the public as soon as possible.
Travelers in Upson County should expect detours and delays, currently drivers coming from the city limits will detour down Goodrich Avenue to Highway 19 and drivers coming from Jeff Davis Road headed south on Hannah’s Mill will have to detour down West County Road to Highway 19. Please make plans accordingly.
“We apologize for any inconvenience that this bridge closure may cause the citizens of Upson County. The board of commissioners and GDOT have been working together to get the project to replace the bridge on Hannah’s Mill Road over Potato Creek completed as quickly as possible, while maintaining public safety. I look forward to being able to share more details as they develop.” commented Upson County Commission Chairman, Norman Allen.
More details will be shared as they become available on the Upson County website at upsoncountyga.org and on the county’s official social media platforms.
