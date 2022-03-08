Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Partain Named 2021 Cattlewoman Of The Year
Hailey became involved in showing animals and rodeoing at a young age, which lead to her obtaining her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Tarleton State University in Texas. She even taught meat science courses and helped run the custom slaughter facility while completing her studies.
It is no surprise that Hailey quickly emersed herself in the community when she moved to Upson County four years ago to take on the role she currently holds. Hailey also oversees the local 4H Programs and supervises key staff members who implement programs and educate the youth in the nearby community and schools.
The title of Cattlewoman of the year is awarded to a member who has gone above and beyond. As a member of the Cattlewomen's Association, Hailey has been able to shine a light on how the roles of women on the farm have changed. She participates in Farm Days in local and surrounding regions and was instrumental in implementing the first Kids Cattle Camp in the area. She is proactive in reaching out to local farmers to ensure the proper soil and water samples have been taken, and she provides support and resources to farmers throughout the year. Hailey worked with other members and as of February 2022, cattlewomen are now voting members of the Cattlemen's Association.
When asked what she enjoys most about being a member of the Cattlewomen's Association and supervising the local 4H programs, Hailey shared, " I am happy to be able to give a voice to women in the agricultural business and teach and guide them in an industry that has been historically male driven. When it comes to 4H, I take pride in educating our youth in fun and innovative ways."
You can find out more about Hailey and this award by watching the video at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9fzK1jHDo88.
