COVID 19 Update

For Upson County, February 2022 was the deadliest month on record for lives lost to COVID-19.
· 21 Upson residents died from COVID in the month of February, surpassing the previous record of 18 set in April 2020.
· Currently Upson County has the #6 highest death rate among Georgia’s 159 counties. Upson’s death rate has consistently ranked in the top 10 highest since the year 2020.
· Upson’s mortality rate at the end of February was 4%, much higher than Georgia’s rate of 1.6%.
UPSON COUNTY
New
Cases
New Deaths
New
Hospitaliz.
Avg 2-wk
% Total Pop. Fully Vax
Mar 2020
5
0
Apr 2020
211
18 (hi)
May 2020
65
16
June 2020
74
9
1 (lo)
July 2020
116
2
9
Aug 2020
190
10
14
Sept 2020
138
7
14
Oct 2020
45
9
17
5.4%
Nov 2020
98
0 (lo)
7
8.4%
Dec 2020
246
1
12
13.7%
Jan 2021
405
14
24
21%
Feb 2021
112
10
22
10.8%
Mar 2021
60
7
7
6.7%
Apr 2021
45
4
7
5.3%
19%
May 2021
26
4
2
3.8%
24%
June 2021
6 (lo)
1
6
1.8% (lo)
26%
July 2021
37
0 (lo)
6
2.2%
28%
Aug 2021
473
1
28
19.1%
29%
Sept 2021
324
12
15
23.3%
34%
Oct 2021
49
12
12
6.9%
37%
Nov 2021
28
4
5
2.9%
38%
Dec 2021
219
0
8
7.2%
38%
Jan 2022
962 (hi)
5
34 (hi)
36.1% (hi)
44%
Feb 2022
201
21 (hi)
28
18.3%
45%
Sources: GA Dept of Public Health Daily Reports, and CDC Data Tracker
No comments:
Post a Comment