Thursday, March 3, 2022

COVID 19 Update

For Upson County, February 2022 was the deadliest month on record for lives lost to COVID-19.

· 21 Upson residents died from COVID in the month of February, surpassing the previous record of 18 set in April 2020.

· Currently Upson County has the #6 highest death rate among Georgia’s 159 counties. Upson’s death rate has consistently ranked in the top 10 highest since the year 2020.

· Upson’s mortality rate at the end of February was 4%, much higher than Georgia’s rate of 1.6%.

UPSON COUNTY

New

Cases

New Deaths

New

Hospitaliz.

Avg 2-wk
Test Pos

% Total Pop. Fully Vax

Mar 2020

5

0

 

 

 

Apr 2020

211

18 (hi)

 

 

 

May 2020

65

16

 

 

 

June 2020

74

9

1 (lo)

 

 

July 2020

116

2

9

 

 

Aug 2020

190

10

14

 

 

Sept 2020

138

7

14

 

 

Oct 2020

45

9

17

5.4%

 

Nov 2020

98

0 (lo)

7

8.4%

 

Dec 2020

246

1

12

13.7%

 

Jan 2021

405

14

24

21%

 

Feb 2021

112

10

22

10.8%

 

Mar 2021

60

7

7

6.7%

 

Apr 2021

45

4

7

5.3%

19%

May 2021

26

4

2

3.8%

24%

June 2021

6 (lo)

1

6

1.8% (lo)

26%

July 2021

37

0 (lo)

6

2.2%

28%

Aug 2021

473

1

28

19.1%

29%

Sept 2021

324

12

15

23.3%

34%

Oct 2021

49

12

12

6.9%

37%

Nov 2021

28

4

5

2.9%

38%

Dec 2021

219

0

8

7.2%

38%

Jan 2022

962 (hi)

5

34 (hi)

36.1% (hi)

44%

Feb 2022

201

21 (hi)

28

18.3%

45%

Sources: GA Dept of Public Health Daily Reports, and CDC Data Tracker

