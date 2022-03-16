MONROE SO CHASE I-75

On March 16, 2022, at approximately 1539 hours, Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Interstate 75 near mile marker 185 Southbound. The vehicle fled and the deputies began pursuing him. Deputies continued pursuing the fleeing vehicle, until both the deputy and the suspect wrecked near mile marker 181 Southbound. The suspect fled the area, on foot. The suspect was soon apprehended and transported to the Monroe County Jail. The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Juan Boone from Americus. He is currently being held at the jail with multiple pending charges, including felony Fleeing and Eluding an Officer. He also has outstanding warrants from another agency. One deputy and K-9 Gustav were injured as a result of the auto collision. The deputy was transported to the hospital and K-9 Gustav was transported to the vet for the injuries.
